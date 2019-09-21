Mizuho Bank LTD Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding as Valuation Rose; Advisors Capital Management Increased Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F)

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 94,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 739,349 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 645,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – Ford to reopen two F-150 truck plants next Friday; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa; 19/03/2018 – Express UK: Ford plans new product blitz with more China salesmen to revive sales; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 11/05/2018 – Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Communications reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Archon Prtn Llc invested in 0.25% or 6,400 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank owns 1,580 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Verity & Verity Ltd Co invested in 2,226 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.18% stake. Highland Management LP invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 1,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Los Angeles Cap Equity stated it has 4,120 shares. The New York-based Jennison Ltd has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 2,702 shares.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,636 shares. Whittier Tru Communications has 6,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 230,054 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 331,074 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Contravisory Mngmt stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 519,599 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 500 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.37% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 764,197 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 57,327 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,237 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 15.08 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Co reported 220,861 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 275,422 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 19,447 shares to 53,425 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,687 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).