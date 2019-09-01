Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Position in Cme Group (CME); As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Valueworks Has Decreased Its Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 20/03/2018 - 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC; 04/04/2018 - CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 21/05/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 - CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 - The cryptocurrency's highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 02/04/2018 - CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 30/05/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.62% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The California-based Primecap Management Com Ca has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 64,078 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 17,837 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,372 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Management holds 0.14% or 81,681 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,400 shares. Salem Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Private Trust Na holds 0.05% or 1,445 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advsr Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,099 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cohen Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). American Financial Bank stated it has 1,338 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

