Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Cme Group (CME) Holding; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered By $2.14 Million Its Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mizuho Bank Ltd acquired 922,660 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Mizuho Bank Ltd holds 1.03 million shares with $16.87M value, up from 102,518 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $73.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $204.18. About 501,216 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 63.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 36,341 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 99,341 last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now has $55.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 2.19M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. Bernstein maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Adirondack Tru Company has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.84% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,000 were accumulated by Trust Company Of Oklahoma. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc reported 2,701 shares. Cap Financial Advisers invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 61,901 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 143,141 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 166,435 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 2,126 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fincl Corp owns 423 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 347 shares. 3,427 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gru Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Narwhal Capital Management has 0.81% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 106,805 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 7.80M shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 71,249 shares or 0.6% of the stock. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 10,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 800 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd reported 13,073 shares. Welch Prns Ltd Liability Co Ny owns 5.37% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 451,396 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,500 shares. The New York-based Arbiter Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wade G W & owns 26,126 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush & has 0.16% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dakota Wealth Management holds 8,514 shares. Hilltop reported 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).