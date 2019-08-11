Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Shares Rose; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Value Rose, Holder Westpac Banking Has Upped Its Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 billion, up from 38,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 888,865 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,530 shares to 95,200 shares, valued at $27.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 139,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,386 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).