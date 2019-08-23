Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $14.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 182,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, up from 173,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 11.71M shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 10,432 shares to 36,357 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility (USMV).

