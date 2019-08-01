Mizuho Bank LTD Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Position by $14.76 Million; Shares Rose; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Increased Holding

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 323,846 shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.42. About 1.82 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. 79,100 were reported by Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 39,827 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Price T Rowe Md invested in 3.12 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 3,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,472 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,485 shares stake. 7,183 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Credit Suisse Ag holds 528,208 shares. Legal General Public Lc has 64,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). American Int Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 64,751 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pembroke Ltd accumulated 496,343 shares.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Encore, LexinFintech, Navient, Ally and Sallie Mae – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/16/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Plante Moran Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 280 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,871 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 14 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.04% stake. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 74,547 shares. First Trust Co invested in 30,915 shares. Girard invested in 4,233 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co reported 5,428 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.64% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cipher Capital LP invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,602 shares. Johnson Fin Inc accumulated 374 shares. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 88,990 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Us Fed Set To Rattle Global Markets â€“ PART I – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.