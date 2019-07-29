Mizuho Bank LTD Has Boosted Cme Group (CME) Stake by $14.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) as Market Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 774,002 shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Nasdaq Stockholm finds no reason to contest the proposed Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Set for 100-Point Drop but the Real Damage Is in the Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Resverlogix Closes US$30 Million Loan; 24/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – NOTES THAT NASDAQ HAS REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING TWO FORM 8-K FILINGS FILED ON MAY 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Liquidity Partners Trust l Commences lnvenTrust Properties Corp. Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT POLY.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – Imperial Mining Appoints Siri Genik to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ALQ Closes Financing; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ .IXIC UP 0.6 PCT

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 31,968 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 76,221 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 260 shares. Swarthmore Gp stated it has 3,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Asset Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,641 shares. Roberts Glore Co Il owns 5,649 shares. Pnc Fin holds 0.01% or 57,442 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Blair William And Communications Il owns 164,866 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 700,666 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com has 15,100 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 4,259 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 90,178 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50M for 20.26 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 303,585 shares to 981,888 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 117,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.