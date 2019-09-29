Mixt (MIXT) Shares Declined While Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $781,500; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Decreased Its Position by $1.65 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 82,351 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M

Burney Co decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 36.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 17,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 27,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MiX Telematics Supplies a Utility Provider in Uganda with a Comprehensive Fleet Management Solution – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MiX Telematics Grows Market Share in Brazil – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MiX Telematics Delivers Solid Business Growth with Strong Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Tech Stock Analysis: Top Tech Trends for 2019; Part 1 – Profit Confidential” published on January 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mix Telematics Has Been A Great Ride – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2017.

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.33 million for 17.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola Solutions, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Foundation, Boeing to Host Chicago ‘STEM Signing Day’ – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “$91000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Triple triumph for Motorola Solutions at CCW 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) CEO Greg Brown on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.