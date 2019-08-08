Mixt (MIXT) Position Increased by Ack Asset Management Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Raised by $786,640 Its Position

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 14.17 million shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 billion, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 121,340 shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares to 368,029 shares, valued at $4.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gnty (GNTY).

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mexican Company Adopts MiX Solution to Manage Recycling Vehicles – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Algerian oil & gas industry leader chooses MiX Telematics solution for its fleet management – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Prominent Australian Energy Company Extends Contract With MiX Telematics – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MiX Telematics: My Best Contrarian Pick, Now With A Near-Term Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MiX Telematics Presents New Research in Webinar: Beyond ELD Compliance – Making the Most of your ELD Data – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 6,901 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,280 shares. Strategic Fin Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,149 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability reported 11,342 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Inc New York invested in 0.05% or 4,263 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Motco owns 134,798 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 217,279 are held by Parsec Financial Management Incorporated. Country Club Co Na has 1.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 164,296 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt holds 2,674 shares. First National accumulated 134,349 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.12% or 12,064 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Ltd Company reported 175,352 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.