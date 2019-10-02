Mixt (MIXT) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $781,500; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position Held by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 7,783 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 235,738 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 564 shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers Incorporated holds 1.86% or 131,172 shares in its portfolio. 2,649 are owned by Pacific Invest Mgmt Com. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,093 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 4.57 million shares stake. 71 are held by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Cibc Asset invested in 1,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% or 104 shares. 19,875 were reported by Angelo Gordon & Limited Partnership. Federated Investors Pa invested in 121,905 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 81,780 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.8% or 313,881 shares. Kellner Capital Limited reported 49,100 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 18,015 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,497 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp (Put).