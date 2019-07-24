Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake as Valuation Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 4.88 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 95,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 903,596 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, up from 807,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 30,687 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 17.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 36,125 shares to 149,435 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 140,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,467 shares, and cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Llc holds 10,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 80,000 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Ltd reported 331,493 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 22,800 shares in its portfolio. 16,181 are held by Symphony Asset Lc. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Advisory Limited Com owns 12,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 787,514 shares stake. Pnc Serv Group Inc reported 9,790 shares. Macquarie Gru has 4.90 million shares. Mairs & Incorporated holds 0.06% or 800,865 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 15,015 shares. 143,740 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 23.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.