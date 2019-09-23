MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Both MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics Limited 16 0.00 N/A 0.62 24.29 Tyler Technologies Inc. 226 9.96 N/A 3.38 69.04

In table 1 we can see MiX Telematics Limited and Tyler Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tyler Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics Limited. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MiX Telematics Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics Limited 0.00% 12% 8.8% Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics Limited is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MiX Telematics Limited is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Tyler Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. MiX Telematics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MiX Telematics Limited and Tyler Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tyler Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $267.5 consensus price target and a 3.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiX Telematics Limited and Tyler Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 90.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiX Telematics Limited -3.3% -1.58% -14.42% -5.62% -12.26% -4.41% Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58%

For the past year MiX Telematics Limited has -4.41% weaker performance while Tyler Technologies Inc. has 25.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Tyler Technologies Inc. beats MiX Telematics Limited.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.