MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Technical & System Software company, MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of MiX Telematics Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MiX Telematics Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MiX Telematics Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics Limited 0.00% 12.00% 8.80% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MiX Telematics Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics Limited N/A 17 24.29 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

MiX Telematics Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio MiX Telematics Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MiX Telematics Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.67 4.89 2.79

As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 69.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MiX Telematics Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiX Telematics Limited -3.3% -1.58% -14.42% -5.62% -12.26% -4.41% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year MiX Telematics Limited has -4.41% weaker performance while MiX Telematics Limited’s peers have 48.47% stronger performance.

Liquidity

MiX Telematics Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, MiX Telematics Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. MiX Telematics Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MiX Telematics Limited.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics Limited has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MiX Telematics Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MiX Telematics Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors MiX Telematics Limited’s rivals beat MiX Telematics Limited.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.