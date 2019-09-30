Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) as Valuation Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 583,050 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 56,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.47M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 161,825 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Communication accumulated 50,620 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 41,043 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 253,299 shares. Montgomery Investment Inc has 67,964 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beech Hill reported 41,445 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Geode Cap accumulated 5.67 million shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Century Companies accumulated 1.00 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Element Cap Mngmt Llc owns 32,296 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $956.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).