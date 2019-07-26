Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Its Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $4.80 Million as Shares Declined; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Has Increased by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 329,430 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 15.07 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 26,026 shares. Lincoln Corp has 0.06% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 87,313 shares. 10,557 were accumulated by Smith Moore &. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0% or 13,104 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 43,769 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 255,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 11,357 shares. 36,394 were reported by Bancshares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability owns 25,762 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 14,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allen Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 445,924 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 125,415 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.