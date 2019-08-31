Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Its Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Holding by $19.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $326,025

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 921,724 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perrigo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Perrigo – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 21,718 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 0.01% or 23,716 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 90,500 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 6,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.60M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,588 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 143,073 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 29,922 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 422,846 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,960 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As reported 2.38% stake.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 5.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,868 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,301 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap owns 24,083 shares. 300 are held by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Saturna has 615,589 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bellecapital Intl Limited reported 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,573 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Investment Advisors stated it has 23,786 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 60,340 shares. Ally Fincl holds 2.24% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,003 are owned by Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc. Aspiriant Lc invested in 1.7% or 109,809 shares. M owns 66,570 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.