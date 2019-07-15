Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Has Raised by $19.20 Million; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 249,687 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 114,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 928 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 372,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clal Insurance Holdg Limited holds 2.02% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 7,106 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 13,400 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 7,521 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 7,748 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com owns 8,003 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,465 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.05% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 2.43M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 29,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 65,086 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 223,254 shares in its portfolio.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb Inc holds 800 shares. Axa reported 25,779 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0% or 82,800 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 123,443 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1,391 shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 65,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com has 1,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mill Road Management Limited stated it has 1.63M shares. Vanguard Group reported 554,626 shares. Teton Advsr reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). The New York-based Olstein Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.3% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 250,304 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15,564 shares to 210,149 shares, valued at $19.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,197 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).