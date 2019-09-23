Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Cut as Market Value Rose; General Motors Company (GM) Market Value Rose While Ar Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $979,260

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 18.83 million shares traded or 147.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB eyeing deal by April 27 to inject funds into GM Korea; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 195,920 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 55.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 0.13% or 427,426 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 22,021 shares. 329 are held by Synovus Fin Corporation. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 42,458 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 20,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 257,258 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Qs Investors Lc invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 13,313 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 574,670 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 7,443 shares. Renaissance Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 916,557 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.16% or 7.03 million shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset has 5,825 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 0.04% or 448,767 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.89M shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 29,857 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corp. Miles holds 0.44% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,971 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Morgan Stanley has 5.86 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.18% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 82 shares. 6 are held by Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Invesco holds 0.33% or 35.44 million shares.