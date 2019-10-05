Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Stake in Liveperson (LPSN) Has Cut by $985,600; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Cut Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,545 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 22,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 308,132 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Smaller Tech Stocks With A Bright Future – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LivePerson: A Speculator’s Dream Come True – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tricolor Auto Group Launches Conversational Commerce for Hispanic Auto Shoppers, Including WhatsApp Integration, Through LivePerson – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.22M shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $29.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.17% or 2.06M shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 16,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 93,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,023 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 954,455 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brant Point Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.2% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 411,430 are held by Morgan Stanley. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 0% or 14,623 shares. 50,996 are held by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Nicholas Prtn LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 68,809 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 10,100 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 353,062 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.07% or 2,314 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 31,948 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,615 shares. Wade G W invested in 116,478 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct accumulated 25,143 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.31% or 5,400 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kentucky Retirement owns 33,891 shares. Cypress Cap Group invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cahill Advisors Inc accumulated 6,754 shares. 5,380 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.15% or 5,095 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 43,994 shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 23.47M shares for 1.67% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Where Panthers’ Tepper ranks among richest owners in pro sports; Brooklyn Village developer blasts ‘sabotage’ effort – Charlotte Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2019.