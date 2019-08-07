Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Raised Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $4.80 Million as Shares Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Cut Its Holding by $516,485 as Market Value Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 35.07M shares traded or 76.36% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 72.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,713 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 13,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 10.97 million shares traded or 31.06% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,445 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 71,829 shares. Schroder Management Group owns 484,437 shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 53,926 shares. Farmers Trust Co reported 68,713 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10M shares. Broderick Brian C reported 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arcadia Mi stated it has 866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Illinois-based Rothschild Il has invested 1.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 24,553 were accumulated by Court Place Ltd. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 138,793 were accumulated by Buckhead Management Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 1.4% or 12.43 million shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com holds 0.04% or 5,629 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares to 178,663 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Spon Adr.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

