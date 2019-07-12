Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Upped by $4.80 Million as Share Price Declined; 1607 Capital Partners Raised Position in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) as Market Value Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 6.58M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.65M market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. It is down 4.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NXQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.50 million shares or 7.48% more from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 2,046 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability holds 0.96% or 263,472 shares. Family Corporation has invested 0.09% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Morgan Stanley reported 179,032 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 34,672 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 11,700 shares stake. 12,366 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0.1% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 19,746 shares. 1607 Prtn Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 784,055 shares. 146,118 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America De. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp invested in 14,211 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 106,333 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF) by 35,936 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,854 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.