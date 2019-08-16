Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Position In Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Was Upped; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Decreased by $638,575 Its Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 1.08M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,421 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 17,833 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.18% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 6.85 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moreover, Chevy Chase Holding has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,671 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 2.16 million were reported by Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund Ltd (Under Special Management). Swiss State Bank has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Adage Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com has 112,591 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 53,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cetera reported 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Bbt Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.28% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.