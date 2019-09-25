Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $10.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Malaga Cove Capital Increased Visa (V) Stake by $344,443

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 2,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $172.92. About 562,456 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.04 lastly. It is down 66.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Teva Hopes to Survive Onslaught of Challenges – GuruFocus.com” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva: Opioids For All, But Not For Mr. Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 107,336 shares to 538,250 shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.94M shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 5,744 shares. 7,431 are owned by Kings Point Cap Management. Jennison Assoc has 16.12 million shares. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 238,479 shares or 8.48% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brick Kyle Associates owns 23,181 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co owns 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 966,034 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va owns 90,379 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Mirador Ptnrs Lp stated it has 14,703 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Inv owns 40,742 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 3.82% stake. Moreover, Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Force Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7.76% or 1.25 million shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.