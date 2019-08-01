Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreased Stake in Cal (CALM) as Stock Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 9.23M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 173,575 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares to 9,495 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 11,001 shares. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 100 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. 100,947 are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 413,781 shares. 9,091 are owned by Element Cap Ltd. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 313,654 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Co reported 892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Sprott invested 1.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Corecommodity Limited Liability Com holds 0.87% or 34,455 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 12,975 shares.