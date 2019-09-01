Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increased Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Holding by $19.20 Million as Valuation Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Provise Management Group Trimmed Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,120 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, down from 110,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 949,775 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO: FINAL FDA APPROVAL, PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE BRAND OTC; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,560 shares to 433,429 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors invested in 0.18% or 6,420 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 650,083 are held by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 406,363 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 136,301 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.86% or 81,271 shares. Keystone Planning has 4.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,189 shares. Cincinnati Co holds 3% or 1.03M shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.2% or 4,360 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 55,116 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 5,662 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 418,365 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 22,394 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 427 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc has 17,707 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 186,306 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.15% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Ameritas Partners Inc reported 2,412 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc accumulated 0.03% or 8,003 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 62,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs owns 94,309 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 269,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 687,500 are owned by First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Sasco Cap Inc Ct has 2.38% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 526,227 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.05% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.