Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increased Its Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stake by $19.20 Million; Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $684,000

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.18M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 20,918 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Continental Advisors Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 44,273 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 893,704 shares. 12 were reported by Regions Financial. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Charles Schwab Inv reported 767,687 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt Company Inc owns 0.12% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 7,900 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Meeder Asset Inc has 37,051 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,671 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 0.57% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 1.14% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 11,194 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,500 are held by Blair William And Il. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 76,915 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Mgmt Inc invested in 35,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.13M are held by Needham Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 440 shares. Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 396,952 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 3.17 million shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Hightower Llc has 375,212 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 15,439 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 14,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).