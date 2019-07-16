Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increased Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $4.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gateway Advisory Stake in Aes (AES) Decreased by $380,592 as Stock Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 5.06M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 15.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.04 million shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 4.14M shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability holds 1.18 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 76,818 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1.42 million shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bancorporation Of The West, California-based fund reported 15,899 shares. 108,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Bb&T Corp accumulated 39,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 58,442 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). American Century reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 200,000 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.