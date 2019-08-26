Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Holds Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 15.31M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 1,095 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 125 shares. 4,662 were reported by Exchange Capital Mgmt. Peddock Cap Ltd holds 461 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Concourse Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,557 shares. Moreover, Napier Park Global (Us) LP has 14.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Zweig invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,121 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Co reported 1.1% stake. Cap Interest Ca has 10,929 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 326 shares. Eagle Lc reported 908,167 shares stake. The Virginia-based Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,377 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

