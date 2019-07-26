Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Holds Holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO); Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake by $3.57 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 170,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 587,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 314,213 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 552,552 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30M for 15.92 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Josh Young to Join Gray as the New General Manager of KWTX/KBTX (CBS) in Waco-Byan-College Station, Texas – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GTN vs. NXST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY TELEVISION OPENS NEWLY RENOVATED FACILITY FOR KNOE-TV – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,430 shares to 13,065 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 26,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.03% or 556,842 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 176,132 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,733 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 558,300 shares. Qvt Financial Lp accumulated 0.89% or 165,052 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 52,088 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Limited reported 6,306 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited holds 536,107 shares. 5.91 million are held by Blackrock. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 297,500 shares.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Await Clarity On Perrigo Tax Liability Before Adjusting Ratings – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New finance chief at Perrigo – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,671 shares. 44,421 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,917 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 31,277 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 24,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 53,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 272,814 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd accumulated 8,935 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 31,437 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 244,400 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). London Of Virginia holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 977,790 shares. Qs Invsts holds 7,106 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0% or 10,390 shares.