Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Raised Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $4.80 Million; Baldwin Brothers Lifted Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.38 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,678 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 14,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $381.11. About 373,612 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 11.02M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TEVA 24 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mallinckrodt Fell Over 17% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lockheed Martin Earnings Sent Investors Fleeing – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Comm reported 24,042 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,581 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,560 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 12.81 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.36% or 1,127 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,883 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 2,686 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 827 are owned by Becker Mngmt. Brinker has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sit Invest Associates, Minnesota-based fund reported 51,620 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,889 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.