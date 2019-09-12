Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lowered Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $6.76 Million; Windward Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) Stake by $364,412 as Market Value Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 271,941 shares traded or 54.16% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Decision Was Approved by, and With the Continuing Oversight of, the Company’s Board of Directors Upon the Recommendation of Its Audit Committee; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $17.00 million for 54.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.04% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Envestnet Asset invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sei Invs invested in 7,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 26,166 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 70,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Creative Planning holds 5,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 19 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.17% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Atria Ltd Llc owns 45,544 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,300 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 5,559 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04 million shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA).