Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lowered Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stake; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 31 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 32 sold and decreased their positions in Kingstone Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.79 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kingstone Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) stake by 16.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)'s stock rose 13.88%. The Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd holds 538,250 shares with $34.12 million value, down from 645,586 last quarter. Ormat Technologies Inc now has $3.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 174,630 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 54.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.45 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. for 83,434 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 336,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 437,877 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,661 shares.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $95.90 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.