Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lowered Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position by $6.76 Million; Share Price Rose; Riverpark Advisors Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased by $550,464

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 17,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 15,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/04/2018 – Ormat‘s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,066 shares to 22,280 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,006 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).