Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $10.97 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Zebra Capital Management Increased Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 10.44 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 248.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 19,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 27,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, up from 7,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 11.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 134,434 shares in its portfolio. 47,316 are held by Bowen Hanes &. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 3.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviva Public Ltd Co has 3.15M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 1.02% or 135,633 shares in its portfolio. 34,056 were reported by Sather. St Germain D J reported 97,428 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 299,184 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 105,122 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 30,289 shares. 17,401 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 853,282 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Macnealy Hoover Invest reported 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,327 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: How Investors Can Boost Their Income – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Fleet Complete collaborate in Mexican market – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9,697 shares to 4,082 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,152 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teva to Present New Analyses of Fremanezumab Efficacy and Safety in Adult Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Migraine at 19th Congress of the International Headache Society – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Teva Pharma (TEVA) PT Lowered to $8 at Wells Fargo Following Model Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva: Suffering From A Bullish Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $956.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc by 94,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,503 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).