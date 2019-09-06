Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $4.80 Million; International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 10.72M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 1.02 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Natl Bank Na holds 127,118 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt invested 2.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 203,236 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Co has invested 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has 6,954 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corp holds 65,760 shares. Smith Moore invested in 5,651 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Trust L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.97% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 11,460 shares. Kwmg Limited Company accumulated 0.6% or 17,174 shares. Westfield Mgmt Co LP accumulated 0.55% or 516,761 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,886 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Big Billion Bet On Automotive Data Monetization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.