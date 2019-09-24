Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Increased Holding in Opko Health (OPK) by $2.08 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed by $5.22 Million Its Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 44,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 846,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.37M, down from 891,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.51 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 2.98M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Awm Com reported 600,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 195,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 3,859 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 39,937 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 392,548 shares. 1.48 million are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,250 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Profund Llc has invested 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 348,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Horrell Capital owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rk Asset Limited Liability owns 1.18M shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.10 million activity. $96,000 worth of stock was bought by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. The insider PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought $61,500. Logal Adam bought 3,250 shares worth $6,630. PAGANELLI JOHN A also bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,297 was made by HSIAO JANE PH D on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, May 9 Rubin Steven D bought $21,442 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 10,000 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,305 shares to 522,399 shares, valued at $153.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 35,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,458 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

