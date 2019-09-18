Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Cut Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding by $6.76 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Holding by $3.55 Million; Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 208,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 448,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, up from 239,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 334,360 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 37,305 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83M for 55.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.