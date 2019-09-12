Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Cut By $6.76 Million Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed By $967,100 Its Dana (DAN) Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) stake by 16.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)’s stock rose 13.88%. The Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd holds 538,250 shares with $34.12 million value, down from 645,586 last quarter. Ormat Technologies Inc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 358,560 shares traded or 103.26% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Announces That It Will Restate Its Second, Third and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA); 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 43.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 50,900 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 65,577 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 116,477 last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $2.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 3.32M shares traded or 60.89% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 1,182 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Tru Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 441 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 1,700 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.36% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc reported 53,400 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 3,870 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Comm invested 0.16% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 44,578 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3.93M shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co reported 126,980 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,549 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 44,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, California-based fund reported 5,559 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.82M for 54.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) stake by 472,600 shares to 1.10 million valued at $38.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ventas Inc (VOO) stake by 385,000 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP) was raised too.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 113,400 shares to 258,930 valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 17,800 shares and now owns 273,000 shares. B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) was raised too.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.90 million for 4.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt accumulated 18,125 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability reported 71,518 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 155,200 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,100 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Bowling Port Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 81,240 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 177,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,360 shares. Weiss Multi has 205,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 1.30 million shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 53,193 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 127,082 shares in its portfolio.