Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Boosted Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake; FILO MINING COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLMMF) SI Decreased By 93.33%

FILO MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had a decrease of 93.33% in short interest. FLMMF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 93.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 0 days are for FILO MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s short sellers to cover FLMMF’s short positions. It closed at $2.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 60.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd acquired 1.22M shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd holds 3.24M shares with $29.88 million value, up from 2.02 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.33 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc stake by 94,504 shares to 94,503 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Golden Entmt Inc Com stake by 970,900 shares and now owns 1.81 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $11.44’s average target is 65.32% above currents $6.92 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company has market cap of $165.71 million. The Company’s flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings.