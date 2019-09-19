Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Cut Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding by $6.76 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Position Increased by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 132,414 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA); 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 9.32 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited Co has 2.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 663 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc accumulated 4.20 million shares. Brookfield Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 205,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ftb Advisors invested in 300 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated reported 13,858 shares stake. 217,650 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 68,947 shares. Amp Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 6,809 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 13,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 130 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) by 472,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 55.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.