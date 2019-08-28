Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Continues to Hold Position in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO); Ross Stores Com (ROST) Market Value Rose While Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased by $924,327 Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Com (ROST) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 14,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.58. About 2.36 million shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 688,569 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares to 24,595 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).

