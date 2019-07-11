Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted Its Position in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) as Valuation Rose; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.54 Million as Market Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 803,100 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 217,058 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PE firms eyeing Perrigo pharma business – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Perrigo Has Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OKs Perrigo’s generic Finacea – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 29,450 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 37,344 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 46,511 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 80,321 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 22,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 36,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,629 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 36,090 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 58,207 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has 576,083 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited owns 39,784 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 5,457 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare reported 32,830 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,416 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 355,240 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 0.34% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company accumulated 2.54 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Daiwa Gru owns 3,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 31,169 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitchell Grp Inc Inc has 3.9% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Value Advisers Limited Co holds 3.11 million shares or 8.32% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc reported 3,795 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.65% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 6.99 million shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.