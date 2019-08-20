Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted Its Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Holding; Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) Shorts Up By 0.56%

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd acquired 400,000 shares as Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd holds 2.16 million shares with $103.94 million value, up from 1.76M last quarter. Perrigo Co Plc Shs now has $6.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 1.10M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) had an increase of 0.56% in short interest. BCC’s SI was 752,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.56% from 748,600 shares previously. With 279,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)’s short sellers to cover BCC’s short positions. The SI to Boise Cascade L.L.C.’s float is 1.99%. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 240,507 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC); 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity. The insider MATULA KRISTOPHER J bought 3,500 shares worth $80,932.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 69,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 30,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 59 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 136,816 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 272 shares. Century Companies reported 286,706 shares. 173 are held by Moody National Bank Division. Pnc reported 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,714 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 35,765 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). First Advsr L P reported 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 8,678 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 202 shares in its portfolio.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $107 highest and $47 lowest target. $61.40’s average target is 30.44% above currents $47.07 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.