Miura Global Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted American Eagle Outfitters Com (AEO) Position by $3.68 Million; Valuation Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 230,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.60M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3.19M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 790 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 19,776 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability owns 36,000 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested in 0.15% or 6,578 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 1,735 shares. Viking LP stated it has 2.07M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 20,526 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.14% or 3,075 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, a California-based fund reported 29,766 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 7,698 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,543 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7.74 million shares. Cypress Funds Ltd invested in 65,000 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Wrong, Wrong, And Then Right – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Netflix a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Netflix Stock Is Still the Best Pick in Streaming – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Why itâ€™s bullish that Netflix, Beyond Meat, and other momentum stocks are struggling now – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Eagle sets out goal to be carbon neutral – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AEO, CRK, LL and TOPS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Correction Is a Solid Opportunity to Buy Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “URBN Stock 30% Cheaper Than AEO, But More Profitable: Time To Buy URBN? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 588,502 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $71.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,690 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc Com.