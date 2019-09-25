Miura Global Management Lowered Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Headinvest Increased Holding by $789,880

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $249.37. About 426,543 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 247,618 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,000 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $69.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 223,529 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 2.06M shares. Strategic Advisors, New York-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.49% or 3.36 million shares. Avalon Asset Mgmt Llc reported 5.07% stake. Moreover, Security National has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 550 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prescott Gp Management Ltd Co holds 4,000 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,588 shares. Moreover, Hudock Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Agf accumulated 251,907 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 8.89% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 97,913 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 346.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,635 shares to 123,815 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion accumulated 1,585 shares. Private Wealth Advsr reported 22,701 shares. 4,118 are owned by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,049 shares. Guardian Advsr LP invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested 1.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 88,959 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.81 million shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,682 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 577,390 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, City Hldg Co has 1.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,788 shares.