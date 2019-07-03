Miura Global Management Lowered By $29.23 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shorts Lowered By 4.37%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. BNFT’s SI was 2.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 2.98M shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s short sellers to cover BNFT’s short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc’s float is 12.17%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 136,204 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 64.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 185,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $15.84 million value, down from 285,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $120.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bernstein. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, January 7 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 3,424 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv invested in 27,035 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 170,029 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.39% or 11,390 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.48% or 14,983 shares in its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 387,603 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 2.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.14M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 576,918 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,248 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 17,832 shares stake. Putnam Limited Liability owns 2.44M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5.32M shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $749,873. $1.36M worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. $729,813 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. The insider Harris Parker sold $917,946. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $29,214. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tableau Wanted Salesforce Shares, Benioff Tells Cramer: ‘I Can’t Blame Them’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 49,873 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 127,314 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Laurion Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 254,696 shares. 4,320 are held by Raymond James Financial Service Advsr. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 8,040 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 962 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Mackay Shields Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 16,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated stated it has 2,338 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $152.34 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $13,453 was made by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, January 18. $152.33 million worth of stock was sold by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benefits Administrators Collaborate with Benefitfocus to Drive Industry Innovation – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Earns Bronze Telly Award for Customer Video Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.53 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs.