Miura Global Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.90 Million; Valuation Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.53 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.31. About 14.52 million shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Robert Simonds’ STXdigital Announces Facebook Anthology Variety Series, ‘Pop Now’; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, researchers say; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “5 Companies to Watch in the Next Tech Boom – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.