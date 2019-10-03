Miura Global Management Increases Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake Maintained by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 724,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.92M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 729,585 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 821,450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00 million, up from 813,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 681,778 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $34.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

