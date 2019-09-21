Miura Global Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Holding in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $811,072 as Stock Value Rose

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says the number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak is 87 million; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 2,242 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 9,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.08. About 89,836 shares traded or 85.15% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National offers safety information ahead of Hurricane Harvey – GlobeNewswire” published on August 24, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About iRobot Corporation (IRBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 16,056 shares to 34,764 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

