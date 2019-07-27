Miura Global Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $3.64 Million; Strategy Asset Managers Lifted Its Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $401,835 as Stock Price Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,883 shares to 11,746 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,974 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 70 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 378,458 shares. 4.82M are held by Parametric Assocs Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 149,605 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares And Tru has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 568 shares. Arrow Corp invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Clearbridge Llc has invested 0.39% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 4,381 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Company has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 97,021 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 4,200 shares. Regent Invest Limited Co holds 0.17% or 11,990 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company invested in 1.93% or 24.92 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.55M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.